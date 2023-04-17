Adamawa guber: Shehu Sani predicts what will happen next

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has predicted what might happen next following the debacle in the rerun gubernatorial election in Adamawa State.

Sani’s prediction is contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

He alleged that the next plan is to obtain a court injunction as a backup plan.

“The next trick is to rush to the Court and get an injunction that will back up their daylight fraud,” Sani tweeted.

InfoStride News recalls that the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Hudu Yunusa, illegally declared Aisha Dahiru winner after the gubernatorial supplementary election held on Sunday.

However, the INEC swiftly denounced the purported declaration and suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election.

The commission further summoned the REC to Abuja.