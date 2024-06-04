Adamawa PDP Releases Timetable for Local Government Elections

The Adamawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has unveiled its timetable for the upcoming local government elections, following closely after the release of the general timetable by the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), setting July 13 as the election date.

During a press briefing in Yola, the PDP announced the nomination and expression of interest fees for potential candidates.

Chairmanship aspirants will pay a total of N10 million for forms, comprising N9 million for the nomination form and N1 million for the expression of interest form.

Councillorship aspirants, on the other hand, will purchase their forms for a total of N120,000, with the nomination form priced at N100,000 and the expression of interest form at N20,000.

Ahmed Shehu, the PDP state chairman, disclosed these details after a meeting of the party executives at the state PDP Secretariat in Yola.

He also revealed a 50 percent reduction in the fees for women and physically challenged party members.

Aligned with ADSIEC’s timetable, the PDP’s schedule outlines the sales of nomination forms from June 7 to 12, 2024, with completed forms to be submitted between June 13 and 14.

Screening of aspirants is slated for June 15 and 16, with councillorship primaries scheduled for June 21 and chairmanship primaries for June 22.