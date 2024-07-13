Adamawa Police Thwarts Organized Crime Syndicate Involving ADSEMA Staff, Vigilante Members

The Adamawa State Police Command announced on Saturday that it has dismantled an organized crime syndicate involving staff members of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) and vigilante members.

According to Police Public Relations Officer SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the operation was launched following a tip-off that led detectives to a warehouse in Limawa Ward, Yola North Local Government Area.

The police swiftly moved in and arrested eight suspects, including three ADSEMA staff and five vigilante members.

During the raid, 98 bags of maize, millet, and guinea corn were recovered. The suspects, aged between 22 and 53, were caught in the act of stealing the grains.

Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris commended the DPO of Jimeta Police Station and his team for their prompt response and professional conduct, which led to the arrests and recovery of the stolen grains.

“The swift action of our officers in thwarting this organized crime syndicate underscores our commitment to combating crime in the state,” Morris stated.

“We will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of all residents.”

The arrested suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.