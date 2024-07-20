African Brands to honour fintechs

African Brands, dedicated to promoting and supporting brand growth across the continent, will be recognizing the contribution of financial technology firms to financial inclusion on the continent at the fifth edition of the Africa Financial Technology Congress.

The event, themed ‘Harnessing the Power of Fintech to Accelerate Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets”, is scheduled to be held on July 31, 2024, in Lagos.

The organisers of the event, in a statement, noted that the African Fintech space had recorded growth over the past decade, noting that there were currently 1400 active fintech brands across the continent.

“Major drivers of the growth in the fintech ecosystem include favourable demographics, high level of mobile phone access and Africa’s generally poor level of internet financial inclusion.

“Over the last 15 years, Africa’s development outlook has improved significantly with digital technology growth, driven primarily by the fintech revolution. It is against this background that the African Financial Technology Congress 2024 was created to continue to share more insight on the progress of Africa’s fintech revolution,” African Brands stated.

According to the organisation, the congress will bring together senior representatives from banks, government, investors, FIS, card providers, payment services platforms, blockchain executives and solutions providers to brainstorm solutions to the industry’s key challenges and opportunities.

It added that the summit would feature an award ceremony to honour outstanding fintech brands that had exceptionally done well by way of their deliverables.

“AFTC is founded on the idea that Fintech can unleash unprecedented economic growth in Africa but more collaboration ecosystem for stakeholders is needed,” the organisers remarked.