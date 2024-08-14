Ederson Has Been Very Crucial To Man City’s Dominance – Peter Schmeichel

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson has been very crucial to Manchester City’s era of dominance, Peter Schmeichel has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ederson is definitely one of Man City’s most important players, and even if people always focus on the work he does with his feet, we should not forget to applaud his amazing hands as well.

Peter added that while Ortega has done well in his absence, no one still does it like Ederson.

His words, “I think Ederson is one of Man City’s most important players, if you take him out I find it difficult to see how they can be so dominant. Yes he’s been injured and maybe [Stefan] Ortega has come in and done really well. Maybe Ortega is somebody who can play ahead of Ederson, but with all the respect to Ortega, no-one is Ederson, no-one uses their feet better than Ederson does.

People focus on the work he does with his feet, and it’s the best in the business. They never talk about how good a goalkeeper he is, because he really is a fantastic goalkeeper. So any team that loses somebody like Ederson are gonna lose out. It doesn’t matter who the No.2 is. I know people will say Ortega came in and did really well, yeah fine. But to come in for two or five games, it’s different to playing 55 or 60 games per season.

The way Man City play, if they’re lucky enough to have teams being brave and pushing up against them, then he’s lethal. He’s got the pass that can cut through a team, I’m not necessarily talking about the 50-yard pass, just a 12-yard pass straight up the middle, a lot of goalkeepers are straying away from doing them but just with one pass he’s bypassing four or five players. I’ve never seen anybody do that.”

WOW.