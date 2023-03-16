Sterling Would’ve Been Called Up If He Was Fit – Gareth Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to reveal why Raheem Sterling does not feature among the 25 players called up for his team’s latest European qualifiers. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that Sterling is not fit, so there is no way he could have played for the national team if he was invited.

Southgate added that he would have surely selected the ex-Man City forward if he was fit enough to play.

His words, “Raheem is not fit, so that’s that. Yes, absolutely (I would have selected him if he was fit).”