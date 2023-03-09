Vote only APGA or you’ll get nothing from me – Soludo warns Anambra electorate

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has threatened members of his constituency to vote only for the candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, or risk not getting any attention from him.

In a video making the rounds on the social media, Soludo was seen telling members of Igbo-Uwku/Aguata 2 State constituency that if they vote another person from another party other than APGA, he would be paying him salaries only.

The governor also said it is only his friend who belongs to the same political party that would have access to him.

”Any person who I will work with must be an APGA. If you vote for another person and he wins and comes up to Awka, be assured he will be only collecting salaries. If he collects his salary, he will go home.

”Nobody in the House of Assembly builds roads; he does not build hospitals or schools because he does not have the money. I, the governor, am the only one that can do all those things. And it is only the person who is my friend and belongs to the same political party that will have access to me. It is only such a person that can advise me on those works that are to be done.

”Yes, that is how it should be. It is only my own that I will answer whenever he calls and listens. If you bring another person from another party, we shall be paying him salaries only. And he should be warned never to come near me asking me to do anything for his people. He should dare not,” Soludo said.