African business tycoon, Aliko Dangote discloses how his brother died in his presence

The President/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group and Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has disclosed how his younger brother, gave up the ghost in a hospital in the United States.

Aliko Dangote said the doctors told him that his brother, Sani, would die in an hour, and that he died when it was time as he watched the life support machine go down until it stopped working.

According to NAN, this was made known by Aliko Dangote, while speaking when the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Tinubu, paid him a condolence visit on Friday in Kano.

Dangote, who expressed how said it was for him to watch his brother die, while on life support machine, said his death was a very tough time for the family, especially for him because of the bond they shared.

Dangote said, “We have always known that there is life and there is death; as Muslims, we don’t know who is next, and it can be today, tomorrow or even now. That is why it is good to be good, so that when you get there, you will find out that you have done what you were asked to do on earth,” said Dangote