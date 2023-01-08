We’ll Take Damar Hamlin’s Recovery Day By Day – Family

Damar Hamlin’s family have revealed the player suffered lung damage after being resuscitated twice following a collapse on the field on Monday night, January 2. The family recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, the hospital is just trying to make Damar breathe better right about now, so he is on a ventilator to help with his breathing.

His uncle added that he and his family will take things day-by-day till Damar is back to his old self.

His words, “Right now there’s just trying to get him to breathe better. Right now he’s on a ventilator just to help with the breathing.”

“Like I said, we’re just going to take it day-by-day. I’m grateful for all the prayers and support.”

“His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice. They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.”

“They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way.”

“He is still in ICU and sedated while they continue to administer medical treatment. I am thankful for the staff that have been working with him.”

“My nephew is humble. He is going to be floored by the love. He is a genuine, positive guy from the toy drive to his coaching clinic.”