Ahead Of Convention, APC Reconciles Factions In Kwara, Ogun, Gombe, Others

The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has revealed that there are no more factions in Kwara, Gombe and Ogun state chapters of the party.

Recall that some state chapters of the party were riddled with crisis following the recently conducted ward, local government and state congresses.

Buni, who was represented by a member of the committee and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, stated this on Monday when he received the interim report of the national reconciliation committee, led by Senator Abdulahi Adamu.

He said the ruling party has been able to reconcile aggrieved members in the states where there are crisis ahead of the February 26 national convention of the party.

Buni said: “The submission of this report is coming at a crucial period as we approach the national convention and the 2023 general elections. Therefore, the findings of the committee would contribute in no small measure to a successful convention and the general election.

“The great achievements the party has recorded in reconciling the differences among our stakeholders in Gombe, Ogun, Kwara, and many other states have justified the confidence the party has in your individual and collective capacities. You have truly done us proud.”

The chairman noted that the committee was very important to the collective zeal of recovering, repositioning and rejuvenating the party to have a strong, stable and united APC.

Buni added: “You have painstakingly visited states where we have challenges and addressed them squarely. I wish to assure you that the Caretaker Committee will carefully study the report and implement the same to improve the unity and strength of the party.”