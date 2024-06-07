Air Travel Demand on the Rise – Here’s Why (IATA Data)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed that passenger demand has been on a consistent upward trajectory for 36 consecutive months.

The IATA Passenger Survey highlights that 88% of respondents believe that “air travel makes my life better.”

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, commented on this positive sentiment: “As our members prepare for the IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Dubai next week, this strong endorsement of air connectivity’s ability to enhance lives and economies is significant. However, it underscores the critical need to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, ensuring that the benefits of air travel remain sustainable.”

Walsh further noted the sustained growth in passenger demand: “With passenger demand growing for 36 consecutive months, the outlook for the peak northern summer travel season is optimistic. Airlines are offering a diverse range of travel options, and 97% of passengers in our recent survey expressed satisfaction with their last flight. Maintaining this level of satisfaction requires a coordinated effort across the entire travel value chain.”

IATA’s data for April 2024 shows an 11% increase in total global passenger demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), compared to April 2023.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), rose by 9.6% year-on-year, with the load factor for April reaching 82.4%, a 1.0 percentage point increase from April 2023.

International passenger demand surged by 15.8% compared to April 2023, with capacity increasing by 14.8% year-on-year. The international load factor improved to 82.2%, up 0.7 percentage points from April 2023.

Domestic demand saw a 4.0% increase compared to April 2023, with capacity up by 2.1% year-on-year. The domestic load factor was 82.6%, a 1.5 percentage point rise from April 2023.

All regions demonstrated robust growth in international passenger markets in April 2024 compared to the previous year. Capacity expansions were well-aligned with demand increases, leading to a two-year high in load factors.

– Africa: African airlines experienced a 15.5% year-on-year rise in demand. Capacity increased by 10.4%, and the load factor climbed to 73.0%, up 3.2 percentage points from April 2023.

– Asia-Pacific: This region led the growth with a 32.1% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity expanded by 29.3%, and the load factor improved to 83.7%, up 1.7 percentage points compared to April 2023. Notably, traffic flows from the Middle East and Africa to Asia were particularly strong.

– Europe: European carriers saw a 10.1% year-on-year rise in demand. Capacity increased by 10.0%, and the load factor was 83.3%, a slight 0.1 percentage point increase from April 2023. International routes from Europe have surpassed pre-COVID levels in all regions except Africa.

As the aviation industry looks forward to a promising summer travel season, the focus remains on maintaining high levels of passenger satisfaction and addressing the critical challenge of reducing carbon emissions. Achieving these goals is essential to ensure the continued growth and sustainability of air travel, benefiting both individuals and economies worldwide.

For more updates on global air travel trends and industry developments, stay tuned to IATA’s announcements and reports.