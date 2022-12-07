Aisha Buhari Is Senseless If She Doesn’t Arrest Me For Calling Her Fat – Seun Kuti

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has dared the first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari to send men of the Department of State Security DSS to arrest him. He recently called Aisha fat and alleged that she used money meant for Nigerians to add weight, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, if the first lady fails to send her DSS or order his arrest after how he has just insulted her, then she is senseless.

His words, ”You are fat and it is our money you use to get fat. Send your DSS come this side. If you no send that your DSS come this side you nor get sense, you be goat. Aisha Buhari you are fat!”

“That woman should be in jail. If Aisha Buhari is not in jail, then there is nothing like law in Nigeria. If Aisha Buhari is not thrown in jail for abuse of office..she doesn’t even have an office. Constitutionally, there is nothing such as the office of the first lady. This is a major office they use our money to waste on their wives so their wives will not monitor them and their girlfriends, mounting everything with holes…male and females..These girlfriends are not only females. There are males and there are females.”

