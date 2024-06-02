Akpabio and Akume Meet with Labour Leaders to Avert Planned Strike

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, are holding discussions with organized labour in Abuja in an effort to reach a compromise and suspend the planned indefinite strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The NLC is demanding a new minimum wage of N494,000 for workers.

However, the Nigerian government has proposed N60,000, arguing that the amount requested by labour is unrealistic.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have threatened to embark on a strike starting Monday to press for their demands.

The meeting between Akpabio, Akume, and labour leaders is part of ongoing efforts to find a resolution and prevent the disruption that an indefinite strike would cause across the country.