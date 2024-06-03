Close Menu
    Akwa Ibom Governor Checks Local Projects, Verification Teams Deployed

    Governor Umo Eno has launched a verification process to assess projects completed by local government Transition Committee leaders across the state’s 31 council areas.

    A statement from the Secretary to the State Government’s office announced the initiative.

    Teams composed mainly of government commissioners and some House members will submit their findings by tomorrow, June 5th.

    This action follows the appointment of Transition Committees six months ago, after the terms of elected officials expired.

    Local government funding reportedly increased during this period, prompting the Governor to seek accountability for these allocated funds.

    Governor Eno reportedly conducted personal visits to local governments last month, but apparently desired a more in-depth review.

    The verification teams’ reports will be submitted to his office to inform future decisions.

