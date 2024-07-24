Aliko Dangote A Beacon of Industrial Progress and National Pride, says Femi Otedola

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has spoken on the controversies amid Aliko Dangote and his just commissioned Refinery.

In his words, he said:

“Aliko Dangote, the visionary entrepreneur, has built the largest single-train refinery in the world, located in Lagos State. He also owns the second-largest sugar refinery globally, situated in Lagos, and the world’s largest cement factory in Kogi State.

“Additionally, he has established one of the second-largest fertilizer plants in the world, also in Lagos, soon set to surpass the biggest one in Qatar.

“His fertilizer plant in Lagos already exports globally, showcasing his far-reaching impact on international trade.

“Dangote is a titan specially created for mankind, as his contributions extend beyond industrial facilities to critical infrastructure. His companies are among the largest taxpayers in Nigeria, often paying more in taxes than the top banks combined.

“He has significantly reduced Nigeria’s reliance on imported cement, and his ventures have made him the largest private sector employer of labor in the country.

“His infrastructure projects include major roads like the Apapa Oshodi-Oworonsoki Express Road, Wharf Road, and the Obajana-Kabba Road.

“Visionary leaders like Dangote are crucial for countries in the nascent stages of industrialization.

“The United States’ industrial landscape was built by remarkable individuals such as Cornelius Vanderbilt, John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, J.P. Morgan, and Henry Ford.

“These men left a legacy that has kept their country thriving for generations, immortalized not in their material wealth but in the enduring institutions and industries they established.

“They were supported by a government that recognized the importance of fostering local champions.

“Today’s tech giants, such as Microsoft and Tesla, have also received substantial support from the US government.

“In January 2010, the Department of Energy issued a $465 million loan to Tesla Motors to produce all-electric vehicles and develop a manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.

“This initiative is part of broader efforts, like the federal EV-charging program supported by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program (NEVI).

“In India, the government has been instrumental in supporting business titans like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, whose companies have contributed significantly to India’s economic growth and global business footprint.

“Emerging market countries such as Vietnam, South Africa, Brazil, and China have also supported local businesses to jump-start industrialization. Vietnam has provided incentives to tech companies, fostering a rapidly growing technology sector.

“South Africa’s government support for the mining industry has maintained its global competitiveness. Brazil’s substantial investment in agriculture has made it a leading food exporter.

“In China, government backing for companies like Huawei and Alibaba has propelled them to global leadership in technology and e-commerce.

“In Nigeria, it is imperative to recognize and support our own titans. Aliko Dangote has broken boundaries in global business and industry, demonstrating the potential of vision meeting opportunity.

“Supporting local champions like Dangote is crucial for national development and economic independence.

“Let us continue to foster and support these visionaries who drive our nation’s progress” he concluded.