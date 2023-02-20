Allegation Against Me Is False, Purely The Hand Of Esau, The Voice Of Jacob – Oluwole

The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Federal House of Representatives candidate, Remo Federal Constituency, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole, has been drawn to online publications by the Media Aide to the Ogun State government, one Mr Ojo Emmanuel, where he alleged that Asiwaju Oluwole orchestrated the naira scarcity crisis in Sagamu today.

We must state categorically that the allegations are not only dishonest, devoid of facts, irresponsible but senseless and unbecoming of a government in power. We are least surprised that such spurious lies came from a government that has failed and succeeded in improverishing the people of the state.

To put the facts straight, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole could not have been responsible for such mayhem in Sagamu which was a direct revolt by the people against the APC government’s penchant policies to make life miserable for the masses.

At the time the crisis was ongoing, Asiwaju Oluwole, with other PDP candidates across the country, was far away in Abuja in a meeting with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate. So, how could someone who was in a meeting in Abuja mastermind mayhem in Sagamu. Clearly impossible. The Ogun State government and APC should rather than keep dancing on its grave try to solve the hardship it has created in the land and leave Bola Oluwole alone.

We ask was it Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole that caused the cash scarcity or redesign? Was it Oluwole that caused the crisis in Sango Ota, Abeokuta, Mowe, Ibafo, Oyo State, Port Harcourt, Lagos State, Delta State, Edo State etc? Was it Oluwole that hiked the prices of petrol in the country? Is Bola Oluwole the President of Nigeria or CBN Governor?

If not, why now attribute the crisis in Sagamu to Oluwole? Ogun State people are wiser than led APC led government think. A case of the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob . The people have refused to buy into such lies and childishness. And they remain determined to vote for Bola Oluwole on Saturday, February 25, 2023. What God has already fixed, no man can unscrew it.

We quite understand the reason for this irresponsibility on the part of Ogun State government to malign innocent opposition candidate. The people of Remo Federal Constituency have since rejected APC as a party and disowned the APC led Ogun State government. The rejected people were the ones behind the mayhem and are crying foul at the same.

Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole is a law abiding citizen of Ogun State who has never been found wanting in any criminal act or crisis. He is set to represent the people of Remo Federal Constituency including Sagamu at Abuja. He couldn’t have made attempts to destroy a community he cherishes and plans to represent. He won’t stoop so low to that level. It’s only in APC that such act is possible as we can see.

Asiwaju Oluwole has however appealed to the people of Remo land to eschew violence at this trying times. He urged them to be patient and revolt through their thumbs in the coming general elections by voting out the party of the wicked and vote in PDP, a party for the people.

Deji Babington-Ashaye

Director of Media & Publicity

Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole Campaign Council