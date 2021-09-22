I Don’t Know If Mendy Will Be Fit To Face Manchester City – Tuchel

Chelsea might not have Edouard Mendy in goal vs Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel has said. He recently revealed that his first choice goalie is currently facing a race against time to be fit for the big match.

According to him, Mendy is not training this far but the club will do everything possible to reintegrate him ahead of the clash.

He added that he is still unsure about if the goalkeeper will be fully fit to replace Kepa against the Blues.

His words, “Mendy cannot play, he was not in training so far.”

“We’ll try to do everything for Saturday, and to reintegrate him tomorrow to individual training and then hopefully Thursday into team training. But not yet.”

“But it’s a matter of the amount of games, the load that we’ve had for the players. Yes we will have some changes, because we take the opportunity to give important minutes in important competitions to guys who are missing minutes at the moment.”

“Actually, I think it is possible but it is a bit of a race against pain and time.”

“I hope he will be back in team training on Thursday. If it goes well, I hope he can be ready for Saturday but I don’t know right now.”