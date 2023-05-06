Amber Heard Relocates To Spain After Losing Defamation Case To Johnny Depp

Embattled Hollywood actress, Amber Heard has reportedly quit Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain. This is coming months after losing a multimillion defamation case to Johnny Depp, and fans have been reacting.
According to reports, Heard sold her Yucca Valley, California home in July 2022 for $1.1 million, and since then, she has been spending lots of time in Spain.
Reports have added that Heard even intends to raise her daughter in her new residence in Spain.
WOW.
