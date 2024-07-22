Amnesty International Warns Against Threatening Nigerian Protesters

Amnesty International (AI) has cautioned President Bola Tinubu’s administration against threatening Nigerians planning to protest against the current economic hardship and hunger in the country.

AI stated that threatening peaceful protesters is unlawful, emphasizing that Nigerians have the constitutional right to protest.

The call for protests in August comes in response to the deteriorating economic situation under Tinubu’s government.

In response, Tinubu’s media aide, Dada Olusegun, warned that potential protesters would face the strongest resistance of their lives if they proceed with the demonstrations.

Olusegun stated that those who elected Tinubu would strongly oppose the protests.

Reacting to this, AI posted on X: “Threatening peaceful protesters is unlawful.

It is a clear attack on freedom of assembly — which is guaranteed by international law and Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

Nigerians must not be denied the constitutionally and internationally guaranteed right to peaceful protest through veiled threats of violence and false insinuations.”