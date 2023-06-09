An Immigration Officer Once Called Me Out For Indecent Dressing – Simi

Sensational singer, Simi has come out to share her recent ordeal at an immigration office in Lagos. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, an immigration officer recently refused to let her in and told her to return home to change to a longer dress before she could be allowed in.

Simi added that she was fortunate to have an inside officer who pulled some strings to get her into the office.

Her words, “I went to the passport office to get my passport done and when I reached the gate, they said I should go back because I am indecently dressed.”

“I look myself up to down, and asked, can you see anything in my body that is indecent? He said he cannot see, but I should go back and wear something more ‘down’.”

WOW.