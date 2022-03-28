NFF Should Sack Augustine Eguavoen – Arthur Ebunam

Ex Nigeria midfielder, Arthur Ebunam has come out to call for the sack of Augustine Eguavoen as coach of the Super Eagles. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the decision is very crucial for the future of the country’s football because Austin lacks what it takes to handle the national team.

Arthur added that Super Eagles performance against Ghana was below 50%, and he doesn’t see their display improving if Eguavoen is allowed to continue as manager.

His words, “I appraise the Super Eagles performance against Ghana below 50%. Unless the coach is changed because he lacks tactical knowledge of the game, l don’t see the team going to Qatar.”

“The team has no pattern. A team that played four strikers with two midfielders and four defenders. The strikers were lost during the game against Ghana; no through balls to the strikers on a transitional play or on the counter-attack.”

“Honestly, I don’t know if Eguavoen will make some changes in the line-up, but if it stays the same, then there will be a big problem.”