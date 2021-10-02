Anambra: APC Postpones Flag-Off Of Governorship Election Campaign

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has postponed the flag-off of its Anambra governorship campaign scheduled for Saturday in Onitsha.

The governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, announced the postponement in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, NAN reports.

Uba said the decision was taken in honor of victims of various attacks in the state.

This, he said, included the recent murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, husband to late Dora Akunyili, ex-minister of Information and Communications among others.

“As a mark of respect and honour for all those who have lost their lives we have decided to cancel the campaign flag-off rally scheduled for Saturday.

“We would like to note that the safety of people’s lives must at all times be prioritized over any political interest, activities and or associations.

“Lastly, I will be the very last person to play politics with the lives of our people; neither will I allow anybody to do so under my watch,’’ he said.