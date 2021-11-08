Anambra Election: Gov Obiano, Soludo Rigged Poll, Supreme Court’ll Decide Next Gov – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chukwuma Soludo, and the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, of rigging the inconclusive governorship election in the state.

Basil Ejidike, the Chairman of APC in the state, made the remark while rejecting the results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a statement he issued on Sunday night, Ejidike vowed to contest the results at the Supreme Court if INEC insists on declaring Soludo as the winner of the election.

Ejidike vowed never to accept the election’s outcome because the people of the state want an APC governor.

He called for the cancellation of the election and a new date fixed for a fresh conduct of the poll.

According to Ejidike: “We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election.

“The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor, Willie Obiano, manipulated the whole electoral system and we will stand to resist it.”

“We virtually won in all the local government, but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo, through instrumentality, corrupt-minded INEC officers, subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.

“But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitely challenge the election process at the court of law, up to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us.”