Anambra Election: YPP’s Ifeanyi Ubah Wins Own LGA

The senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has won his local government area, Nnewi North.

Senator Ubah, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) was announced the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, returning officer for the local government, Prof Joachim.

Ubah polled 6,485 votes to beat the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, which polled 3,369.

INEC has so far announced 10 local government areas, out of the 21 in the state, with nine already won by APGA and her candidate, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Nnewi North LGA is the first to be won by a party other than APGA.