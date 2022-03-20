Anambra: It’s Political Witch-Hunt – APGA On EFCC Arresting Ex-Gov Obiano

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, on Saturday, reacted to the arrest of former Governor Willie Obiano by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

APGA described Obiano’s arrest by the EFCC as a “politically motivated witch-hunt.”

EFCC had arrested the immediate past governor at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday night.

This was a few hours after he officially handed over to his successor, Charles Soludo, following the completion of his tenure.

Condemning his arrest, APGA accused the anti-graft agency of resorting to the use of fifth columnists against perceived political opponents.

The National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, spoke to journalists in Awka, the state capital.

He said: “When they see the real corrupt politicians joining APC, they would turn to toothless bulldogs.

“But when an opposition figure is involved they will be barking as if the person committed any crime whereas they are doing the evil bidding of their paymasters.

“EFCC, as usual, has resorted to the use of fifth columnists for the media trial of Obiano. This is evidence showing that they are executing a politically motivated witch hunt plot against him.”

Obigwe wondered how EFCC denied placing Obiano on its watchlist last year, would turn around to recant the earlier claim after his arrest.

He insisted that Obiano’s arrest was an injustice that should be condemned.

“APGA as a party says no to EFCC media trial of former governor Obiano because injustice to one is an injustice to all,” he added.