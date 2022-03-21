Annie Idibia Is My African Queen – 2baba

Popular singer, 2face Idibia has come out to say that he loves his wife, Annie Idbia because she is real. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, anything Annie feels, she says straight to your face, and she never laughs in one’s face and say something else behind.

2baba added that this is one of the several reasons why he loves his African Queen.

His words, “Whatever Annie felt she said it straight up to whoever. She never laughed with anybody and said different behind,”

“Tha’s one of the many reasons I love this African Queen.”

