Anthony Joshua Can’t Allow Depression After His Recent Loss – Mike Tyson

Popular boxer, Mike Tyson has come out to say that it would be an honor to train alongside Anthony Joshua. He recently revealed that it’ll be a huge privilege to help AJ prepare for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

According to Tyson, both boxers helping each other would be an awesome experience because Anthony Joshua has a lot of potentials to explore.

He added that AJ shouldn’t be depressed and give up on the world after his recent loss.

His words, “That’d be an honour. Not to fight, but to help each other – that’d be awesome.”

“He has so much potential, he should not be depressed.”

“Him and (Deontay) Wilder should not be depressed and give up on the world.”

WOW.

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, OBE (born 15 October 1989) is a British professional boxer who is a two-time unified heavyweight champion, having held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles since December 2019 and previously between 2016 and June 2019. At regional level, he held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles from 2014 to 2016.

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua was born on 15 October 1989 in Watford, Hertfordshire, the son of Yeta and Robert Joshua. His mother is Nigerian, while his father is of Nigerian and Irish ancestry. Joshua’s Nigerian background can be specifically traced back to the Yoruba people, amongst whom he is of aristocratic rank.

His cousin, Ben Ileyemi, is also a professional boxer. The pair made their professional debuts together in 2013. Joshua spent some of his early years in Nigeria as a boarding school student at Mayflower School in Ikenne.

Following his parents’ divorce when he was 12, he returned to the UK halfway through Year Seven to join Kings Langley Secondary School. Growing up on the Meriden Estate in Garston, Hertfordshire, he was called “Femi” by his friends and former teachers, due to his middle name, Oluwafemi. He excelled at football and athletics and broke his school’s Year Nine 100 m record with a time of 11.6 seconds.