Anthony Joshua Will Face Deontay Wilder In Saudi Arabia – Eddie Hearn

A fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder is almost completely confirmed. This is coming after Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn said the clash will go ahead, and fans have been reacting.

According to Eddie, the mouth-watering showdown would take place in Saudi Arabia, and December this year is the date both boxers are looking at.

Hearn added that he anticipates a formal offer for his fighter to come in the coming week.

