Anthony Taylor Had To Consult VAR For Cucurella’s Handball – Kroos

Retired Germany midfielder, Toni Kroos has come out to blast Anthony Taylor for not giving a penalty for Marc Cucurella’s handball during his country’s 2-1 loss to Spain at Euro 2024. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he was not in a position to see that it was a clear handball on the pitch, he got very angry when he confirmed the handball after the game, especially because Taylor refused to allow VAR to intervene.

Kroos added that if Anthony had agreed to consult VAR, he would have surely awarded a penalty kick.

His words, “I’ve held back so far. I have to say, I didn’t see it at all in the game. I wasn’t in a position to see that it was a relatively clear handball. In that moment, you’re not so angry with the referee because you can’t really judge it yourself.

Of course, I then paid attention to the referee. He was of the opinion that he didn’t even have to look at it, or rather the video referee was of the opinion that he should tell him: ‘You don’t have to look at it, it’s not handball’.

I only got angry when I saw it after the game. I think he should have at least looked at it. But I think the problem is: he knew that if he looked at it, he would have to give it. And I had the feeling that he didn’t necessarily want to give it in a game like that.

The referees themselves don’t know 100 per cent how the interpretation is in this case. In retrospect, it’s bitter, of course, when you see the whole outcome or the importance of a goal at that point. In the end, all we could do was accept it.”