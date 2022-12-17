Anyone With Information On The Stampede At Asake’s Concert Should Contact The Police – Mayor of London

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has come out to react to a stampede that occurred at a concert organized for Nigerian singer, Asake in the city, which left 4 people critically injured. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, an urgent investigation is underway after the incident as he is very heartbroken over the incident.

He then urged anyone with information on the sad incident to contact the police.

His words, “My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident at Brixton Academy. Eight people were taken to the hospital, with four in critical condition.”

“An urgent investigation is underway and I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner since last night. I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.”

“I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve.”

WOW.