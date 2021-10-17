Mendy And Salah Are Currently Unstoppable – Jody Morris

Chelsea goalkeeper, Eduoard Mendy is up there with Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, Jody Morris has said. He recently revealed that both players are currently in the form of their lives in the EPL.

According to him, the season has started really well for both players and he expects them to keep improving as the campaign progresses.

Jody added that Mendy will be very key to Chelsea going all the way in the EPL this season.

His words, “Mendy is up there with Salah so far this season!”