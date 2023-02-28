APC accuses INEC staff of compromise, seeks redeployment of Bauchi REC

The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday called for the redeployment of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and the Administrative Secretary of the commission before the 11th March gubernatorial election in the state in order to safeguard the sanctity of the election.

The opposition party in Bauchi State alleged a “cunning” move by the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in the state “to compromise the security and INEC ad hoc electoral officers in most of the polling units across the state.”

The chairman of the party, Hon Babayo Aliyu Misau, stated this while addressing a press conference in Bauchi on the conduct of last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, adding that APC had lost confidence in the INEC management team in the state.

The party further demanded that the electoral body immediately disengage all illegal presiding officers and replace them with members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, adding that all ad hoc staff should be adequately trained ahead of the next elections.