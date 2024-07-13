APC Boycotts Delta State Local Government Election in Warri

The Vice Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Warri South, Pastor Kingsley Omonigho Oshogbo, announced on Saturday that the party has boycotted the ongoing Delta State Local Government election in Warri.

Oshogbo spoke with newsmen in Warri, expressing that the election should be cancelled due to alleged irregularities by officials of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC).

“As far as I am concerned, there’s no election in Warri,” Oshogbo declared.

He explained that APC members demanded to see the result sheets for the election before DSIEC officials commenced the exercise. However, the DSIEC officials reportedly did not provide any result sheets.

“We said since there’s no result sheet, there’s no need for us to cast our votes because the votes are not going to count,” he stated.

“As law-abiding citizens, we have asked our people to calm down. But we are not going to participate in this election as far as there’s no result sheet.”

Oshogbo emphasized that throughout Warri South, no result sheets were present in any units.

Consequently, the APC instructed its members and agents to refrain from participating in the election.

“Our agents should not sign any sheet for them. We have taken ourselves out of the election,” he added.

Expressing disappointment with DSIEC, Oshogbo accused the commission of partisanship.

“In this election, I am surprised that DSIEC is being partisan, they’re being biased. I’m really, really disappointed,” he lamented.