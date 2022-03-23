APC Came Into Power Through On Lies – Lamido

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Mustapha Sule Lamido, the son of former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, came into power on the wings of lies and deception.

Lamido stated this on Thursday after he formally declared his intention to run for the number one seat of the state under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A 39-year-old Lamido, who was the Jigawa Central PDP senatorial candidate in the 2019 general election but lost to APC candidate, Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, made his declaration at his residence in Dutse, the state capital.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters, Lamido said his decision followed numerous calls received from his supporters from all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He explained that the PDP has done a lot to transform the state from a backward state to a developed state.

“We are all witnesses, we know how PDP met Jigawa, we know how PDP left Jigawa and we know how APC is going to leave Jigawa.

“It will take us years to bring Jigawa back to where it was during the PDP government due to the bad leadership style of the APC.

“I am also seeking your support and cooperation to succeed in our fight to save Jigawa from APC’s dictatorships”, he said.

It would be recalled that Mustapha Sule Lamido alongside others, were arraigned by Economic and Financial Commission EFCC for allegedly defrauding the state to the tune of N1.35bn.