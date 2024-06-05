Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    APC Chairman Announces Digital Membership Registration

    Nigeria News By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), revealed that the party’s e-membership registration will now serve as a pivotal reference point for members seeking appointments or aspiring to contest elections.

    Speaking at the inauguration of the e-membership registration train-the-trainer workshop in Abuja on Wednesday, Ganduje emphasized the commencement of the party’s digitalization process through e-membership registration.

    Ganduje, who had pledged a departure from conventional practices during his inaugural speech in August 2023, highlighted the establishment of a progressive institute for member training and the initiation of e-membership registration.

    Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
    APC Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

    The chairman underscored that the objective of the e-membership registration is to gain insights into the party’s total membership, their distribution across regions, and demographic profiles.

    See also  Kidnappers Want N60M Ransom For Abducted Germans

    He stated, “Today, we are gathered here by the grace of God in fulfillment and accomplishment of our promise to start the process of digitizing the membership of our party.

    This is an attempt to have a graphic idea of the total members of our party, their geographical spread, and demographic divisions.”

    Ganduje emphasized that the registration process would not only inform planning, decision-making, and projections but also serve as a benchmark for members seeking appointments or contesting elections.

    He announced that the APC’s registration platform would soon be reactivated for prospective trainees from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), enabling both existing and new members to register online from any location worldwide.

    See also  2023 Presidency: APC Alex Otti Cautions Against Unnecessary Scheming

    Ganduje highlighted the requirement for individuals to provide biometric data, which must align with the details captured in their National Identity Number (NIN).

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News