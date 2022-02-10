APC Chieftain Advocates Free Education At All Levels To Reduce Poverty

Dr. John Osuala, a Southeast chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, has called on government at all levels to institutionalise free and qualitative education at all levels in the training of Nigerian youths.

The APC chieftain said the educational policy when institutionalized, will remedy Nigeria’s challenges and reduce the trend of Nigeria being the poverty capital of the world.

Osuala, who recently declared to run for the position of President of Nigeria in the 2023 elections, made the call in a press statement forwarded to the media on Thursday.

He noted that the late Obafemi Awolowo adopted free and qualitative education to quell some societal ills, maintaining that governments at all levels in the society must use the same educational policy to remedy the worsening challenges threatening the present corporate existence of Nigeria.

“The only way to remedy the evil challenges facing Nigeria should be the use of qualitative education in the training of Nigerians from youths upwards to an absolute recognition of the global one vision and mission philosophy and basic wellbeing of all Nigerians.

The APC chieftain restated his early call that Nigerians must rise from the slumber of lack of determination and extra-ordinary diligence to move Nigeria forward as the lastest and foremost manufacturing capital of the world, producing at least 79 percent of all the national needs.

“Nigeria should move forward as the lastest manufacturing capital of the world exporting the surplus to the rest of the world, such as refined petroleum products, motor cars, ship, helicopters, aeroplane, others”.