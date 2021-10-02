    Login
    Subscribe

    Majority Of Germans Want Scholz To Form Coalition With Greens, FDP — Poll Shows

    World News By No Comments2 Mins Read

    Unlike previous elections of the federal Parliament or Bundestag, about 59 per cent of German citizens were now in favour of a governing coalition of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the liberal FDP, according to a new poll.

    Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats
    Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats

    The Politbarometer poll published by public broadcaster ZDF on Friday revealed that in contrast, a coalition of the conservative union CDU/CSU, the Greens and FDP was only supported by 24 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

    A continuation of the current grand coalition between SPD and CDU/CSU was the least favoured option with 22 per cent,according to the survey conducted among just over 1,200 people.

    A large majority of 76 per cent supported Olaf Scholz of the SPD as the next German Chancellor.

    See also  Ban Ki-moon: Nelson Mandela Was 'A Giant For Justice' [VIDEO]

    Armin Laschet from the CDU, who never had great popularity ratings to begin with, plummeted to 13 per cent, according to the survey.

    Even among CDU/CSU voters, 49 per cent favoured Scholz and only 39 per cent backed Laschet.

    The SPD won Sunday’s elections with 25.7 percent of votes, while its current senior partner CDU/CSU took 24.1 percent, preliminary results showed.

    Following the elections, the parties are now having meetings to discuss the establishment of a new government.

    Angela Merkel, who has been German Chancellor for nearly 16 years, announced in 2018 that she would not seek a fifth term, ending her political career once a successor is officially sworn into office.

    See also  Jurgen Klopp Set For Germany Return

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News