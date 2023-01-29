APC commends Emefiele’s extension of naira swap deadline

The Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has commended Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for extending the deadline for changing old naira notes to new ones.

The CBN governor had earlier on Sunday announced the deadline extension to enable Nigerians to swap their old notes for new notes.

InfoStride News reports that the CBN had insisted that it would not extend the deadline for the swapping of old notes for new notes which was supposed to end on January 31, but later bowed to pressure following difficulties experienced by Nigerians from getting the new notes via ATMs and over the counter from banks.

The APC PCC Director, Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga in a statement issued on Sunday said the extension would enable Nigerians, especially those in rural and remote areas, to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed.

He said: “We want to commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and Governor Godwin Emefiele for listening to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for change of old N200, N500 and N1000 notes to the new ones.

“We welcome the 10-day extension of the deadline and the additional seven days of grace.”

The campaign also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the extension and for his leadership and statesmanship.