APC Criticises Governor Bala Mohammed Over Criticism of Federal Policies

The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticised Governor Bala Mohammed for his recent denunciation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies.

The APC attributed the governor’s discontent to the recent Supreme Court ruling that granted financial autonomy to local governments across Nigeria.

According to the APC, the Supreme Court’s decision has deprived Governor Mohammed of what they describe as “free money” that he and his associates have previously exploited for personal gain.

The ruling, which aims to ensure greater financial independence and accountability for local governments, has restricted the governor’s access to funds he had relied on for various expenditures.

Governor Mohammed, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had sharply criticised President Tinubu’s policies, particularly in the context of the recent #EndBadGovernance protests.

He accused the president of implementing policies that are exacerbating economic difficulties for the populace.

In response, the APC issued a statement on Saturday through its State Publicity Committee Chairman, Malam Saadu Umar.

The statement defended President Tinubu’s administration and argued that significant positive changes have occurred both nationally and within Bauchi State since the president took office.

Malam Saadu Umar stated that the challenges currently faced are a normal part of governance, and it is unjust for Governor Mohammed to blame President Tinubu for the removal of the fuel subsidy—a policy that Mohammed had previously supported as a minister in President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The APC highlighted that despite the difficulties, President Tinubu’s policies have been beneficial.

For instance, they noted that Governor Mohammed’s monthly allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) had increased significantly, with over N87.4 billion received between January and June of the current year.

This financial boost, according to the APC, underscores the positive impact of federal policies on state finances.

Additionally, the APC pointed out that President Tinubu had allocated over N135.4 billion to state governments last December to aid the poor and vulnerable populations.

They also noted that an additional N438 billion had recently been allocated to combat hunger in Bauchi and other states.

This substantial financial support is intended to address pressing needs and mitigate the impact of economic challenges.

The APC accused Governor Mohammed of mismanaging public funds, highlighting discrepancies in his administration’s spending priorities.

Instead of addressing pressing issues such as paying the mandated N70,000 minimum wage to Bauchi workers, the governor is said to have spent over N11.6 billion on a questionable financial consultant by June of this year.

This expenditure followed a previous payment of N9 billion to the same consultant last year.

Furthermore, the governor’s administration is reported to have spent over N33.5 billion on overhead costs for the government house and office.

The APC also criticised the governor for focusing on large-scale projects like flyovers while neglecting critical needs such as the payment of gratuities to pensioners.

The party argues that such mismanagement and prioritisation reflect poorly on the governor’s ability to address the fundamental needs of the people.

In its concluding remarks, the APC urged President Tinubu and the National Assembly to consider reforms that would remove governors from overseeing local government council elections.

They argued that this change is necessary to ensure free and fair elections at the local level, thereby enhancing the democratic process and reducing the potential for electoral manipulation.

The APC’s statement reflects ongoing tensions between state and federal authorities and highlights the complex dynamics of Nigerian politics, where governance challenges and policy disagreements continue to provoke strong reactions from various stakeholders.