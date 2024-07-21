Six Dead in Aba Attack on Police Patrol Team

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed that six people, including Police Inspector Shehu Oyibo, two assailants, and three civilians, died in Aba on Sunday following an attack on a patrol team.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11:28 AM when operatives from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were attacked by armed assailants while patrolling along Ngwa Road by Mosque Junction.

The assailants, reportedly operating in an ash-colored Sienna vehicle, opened fire on the police personnel.

A press statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer ASP Maureen Chinaka detailed the events, noting that police operatives repelled the attack, preventing a potentially deadlier outcome.

“During the exchange of gunfire, two of the assailants were neutralized, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries.

Unfortunately, a police officer, Inspector Shehu Oyibo, and three civilians identified as Chika Godliveth, Onyenaturuchi Jonah, 32, from Item in Bende LGA of Abia State, and Eniobong Godsgift Clement, 18, from Akwa Ibom State, were killed by bullets from the assailants,” the statement read.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the mortuary, and an investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The Abia State Police Command has assured the public to continue their lawful activities without fear, as officers have been deployed to strategic locations to ensure the protection of life and property.

Residents are urged to report any suspicious movements or individuals with bullet injuries to the nearest police station.