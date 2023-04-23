    Login
    Subscribe

    APC dissolves Presidential Campaign Council, sends message to Buhari

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council.

    All Progressives Congress (APC)
    All Progressives Congress (APC)

    The campaign council was constituted to ensure the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in the last election.

    The dissolution was disclosed in a statement signed by the council’s Director General, Governor Simon Lalong and the Secretary, James Faleke.

    Lalong commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the council during the election period.

    According to Lalong, the council won’t have achieved its result without Buhari’s support.

    He said, “However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect.

    See also  APC To Host Emergency NEC Meeting December 8

    “This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

    “The process of transitioning into a new era of Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply