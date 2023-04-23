APC dissolves Presidential Campaign Council, sends message to Buhari

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council.

The campaign council was constituted to ensure the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in the last election.

The dissolution was disclosed in a statement signed by the council’s Director General, Governor Simon Lalong and the Secretary, James Faleke.

Lalong commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the council during the election period.

According to Lalong, the council won’t have achieved its result without Buhari’s support.

He said, “However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect.

“This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The process of transitioning into a new era of Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.”