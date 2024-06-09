APC Dominates Yobe State Local Government Elections

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured all 17 local government chairmanship seats in the recently concluded local government council election in Yobe State.

Additionally, the APC claimed victory in all 178 councillorship seats across the state.

Dr. Mamman Muhammad, Chairman of the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC), made this announcement on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters in Damaturu.

“APC has won all the 17 chairmanships and 178 councillorships in the local government elections,” he declared.

Dr. Muhammad further stated that the commission had received, considered, validated, and adopted the results for each of the 178 councillors of the wards.

He commended the electorate for ensuring the polls were free and peaceful.

The election was conducted without the participation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The PDP, through its Organizing Secretary, Mohammed Sulayman, had earlier claimed that the election might not be free, fair, and credible.