APC fabricated resignation rumour of Tambuwal’s deputy, Atiku-military meeting claim – Shaibu

The camp of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Bola Tinubu campaign of misleading the public.

Phrank Shaibu, Atiku’s special assistant on public communication said the All Progressives Congress, APC, flagbearer and his team were fabricating lies ahead of the February 25 contest.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the APC was behind the reports that 11 commissioners in Sokoto State as well as the Deputy Governor, Manir Dan’Iya, had defected to their party.

The aide mocked Tinubu’s campaign spokesperson Festus Keyamo, a Minister, and NiDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa for posting images found to have been taken way earlier.

He stressed that the Sokoto rally was poorly attended “despite the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari whom Tinubu has been begging for assistance”.

“Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate and former EFCC prosecutor posted a photo of a crowded festival in Chicago and passed it off as the Sokoto rally.”

Shaibu added that former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who heads the social media arm of the APC campaign, equally propagated “fake news”.

The spokesperson referred to the politician’s controversial announcement that Atiku and military generals met secretly in Abuja.

The Defence Headquarters has denied meeting the ex-Vice President, adding that those spreading misinformation will be invited by law enforcement agencies to prove their postulations.

Shaibu, however, dismissed the allegation by the Tinubu campaign team that his principal was behind petrol scarcity and naira shortage.

“Atiku left office in 2007, 16 years ago. How could he be behind a government policy when he lacks executive powers?” he quipped.

Shaibu also lampooned APC campaign spokesperson, Dele Alake for declaring that the video wherein Tinubu mentioned “bala blu”, during a town hall in Imo State last November, was doctored.

The statement commended individuals and organisations for fact-checking Alake’s claim, advising Nigerians not to allow themselves to be “conned by corn lovers”.