APC Faction Holds Parallel State Congress In Kwara

Sunday Fagbemi has emerged new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State.

Fagbemi is a strong ally of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

He will take over from Abdullahi Samari, who has now become Vice-Chairman in the new executive committee of the party.

The Chairman of the committe for the state congress of APC in Kwara State, Professor Emmanuel Dan-Daura, announced the outcome of the exercise held on Saturday at the party’s secretariat along Commissioners way in Ilorin.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were on ground to witness the exercise which was attended by top members of the party in the state.

Other members of the new state executive are, Alhaji Isowo Mustapha (Secretary) Alhaji Kure Yusuf (Financial Secretary) and Tajudeen Aro (Publicity Secretary) among others.

Governor Abdulrazaq, who spoke at the event, harped on the need for winners and loosers in the three congresses of the party, ward, local government and state, to see themselves as family members.

In his acceptance speech, Sunday Fagbemi, said, “We will hit the ground running and will soon intimate the public on the direction we will take.”

He thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised to be transparent in his dealings.

Fagbemi emerged alongside 35 other members of the state executive council of the party through consensus among the party stakeholders.

However, a faction of the party belonging to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, in a parallel congress, announced Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, as the re-elected state chairman of the party’s faction in the state.

Bolarinwa and other new executive members were also elected through affirmation process at its secretariat, flower garden, GRA, Ilorin, on Saturday.

Dr Bolaji Afolabi, the returning officer, said the new executive members emerged by the wish of the majority members of the party.

Chief Theophilus Adeboye Sunday and Issa Isiaka Agbogi, emerged Vice-chairman and Secretary respectively and Abolaji Olaide Rahmat (Women Leader).

Others are Joseph Ndanusa Tsado, (Senatorial Chairman, North), Abdulraheem Yusuf Akorede (Senatorial Chairman, Central) Barrister Razaq Alabi, (Senatorial Chairman, South), while Comrade Sunkanmi Afolayan emerged youth leader among others.

Addressing newsmen after the inauguration ceremony, Chief Sunday, said the new Chairman could not make it to the venue of the congress due to some reasons.

” BOB is absent for one reason or the other, but as you can witness, people have clamoured for his return as chairman and that is the wish of the majority of members of the party,” the Vice-chairman stated.

In attendance were Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, House of Representatives member, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Olododo, Hon. Saheed Popoola of the Kwara state House of Assembly and other prominent party chieftains.