APC Inaugurates 362-Man Campaign Council Ahead of Edo Guber Election

Ahead of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 362-man National Campaign Council.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Benin City, was led by APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje.

The former Kano State governor announced that the council is divided into various sub-committees including Finance, Mobilization, Youths, Women, and Strategy.

Governor Bassey Ottu of Cross River State will chair the campaign council, with Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyetadiwa serving as vice chairman.

Ganduje charged the council members to ensure the party reclaims Edo State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the upcoming election.

Expressing excitement over the official defection of Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu to the APC, Ganduje noted that the party had already secured significant support within the state government.

He urged the campaign council to mobilize members at the local government and unit levels for an effective campaign.

Ganduje also announced that the party would soon officially launch its campaign in Benin City, with President Bola Tinubu expected to attend.

“We are so happy because our incoming governor and his deputy have already produced a blueprint for the development of Edo State,” Ganduje stated.

“They are coming with practical steps, so that Edo can fully develop and be connected to the centre.”

He commended the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for maintaining peace and tranquility in the state, and assured that the incoming APC government would respect the traditional council under the Oba of Benin.

APC governorship candidate Senator Monday Okpebholo criticized Governor Godwin Obaseki for increasing the state’s debt profile from about ₦43 billion in 2016 to over ₦500 billion.

He promised to restore infrastructure, education, and security in the state, vowing to bring practical governance to Edo.

APC State Chairman Jarret Tenebe called on the national chairman to help rescue the state from PDP’s control.

Former governor of the state and current senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, emphasized the importance of comparing the governance of APC and PDP in the state, urging voters to choose wisely.

Campaign Council Chairman Governor Bassey Ottu of Cross River State pledged to deliver Edo State for the APC in the forthcoming election.