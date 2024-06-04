APC Knew What Nigeria Deserved Under PDP, They Should Provide It Now – Mr Macaroni

Popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni has come out to blast the ruling All Progressives Congress over current challenges bedeviling the country. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, no party in Nigeria has enjoyed opposition like APC in Nigeria, because he still remembers how they protested all the time and cursed former President Goodluck Jonathan and his family while in opposition.

He added that if APC knew what the people deserved back then, they should have no problem understanding what the people want and deserve now.

His words, “No Political party enjoyed opposition like APC! They cursed at Jonathan and his family everyday. Nobody protest reach them. If APC knew what the People deserved back then, they should have no problem understanding what the people want and deserve now! The people are suffering! The Government should WAKE UP!!!”

WOW.