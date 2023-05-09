APC suspends 14 members over alleged anti-party activities in Kaduna

The Afaka branch of the All Progressives Party (APC) in the Igabi local government of Kaduna State has suspended 14 members for alleged offences bordering on anti-party activities.

A statement jointly signed by the Afaka ward chairman, Mr Auwal Adamu, and the secretary, Ismail Yahaya, and made available to journalists in Kaduna stated that the committee has deterred them from participating in all party activities in the party in the Afaka ward and also suspended them for being members of the party in Afaka.

The statement further explains, “By virtue of their actions against article 21 .3 (I $ ii) of the 2014 APC constitutions amended, an invitation letter with reference no. APC/AFK/W/IG/S/12 dated 30th may 2023 was sent to them which required their appearance before the disciplinary committee and respond to the panel, which they failed to do so,’”

Those affected, according to the statement, are Jamilu Abdullahi, Shafi’u Hassan, Ahmed M. Sani Bebeji, Mustapha Abdurrashid, Abubakar Ahmed Tijjani, others are Lawal Abubakar, Mustapa Sambo, Sama’ila Aliyu, Suleiman A. Alhassan, Abdullahi Dan’uwani, Muh’d Jameel Mustapha, Sani Rabiu, Balarabe Bako and Muhammad Tabulate.

The statement explained that the suspension of the party’s members is with immediate effect.