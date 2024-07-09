Eket Media Professionals Fault Senator Akpabio’s Claims Against Ex Governor Udom

The Association of Eket Senatorial District Media Professionals in Akwa Ibom State has criticized Senator Godswill Akpabio’s assertions that his successor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, failed to execute any projects for the people of Ikot Ekpene and Eket Senatorial districts.

The media group warned Senator Akpabio, who is also the Senate President, against provoking them into revealing documents that might not reflect well on his tenure as governor.

In a recently surfaced video, Akpabio alleged that Mr. Emmanuel, during his governorship, did not leave any significant impact in both Ikot Ekpene, Akpabio’s district, and Eket, Emmanuel’s district.

He made these comments in response to Senator Ekong Sampson’s plea for the inclusion of Akwa Ibom in a bill seeking to establish new federal medical centers in Nigeria.

“I gave you a governor (Udom Emmanuel) who for eight years did not do anything for the people of Ikot Ekpene and Eket Senatorial districts; he did not leave any imprint,” Akpabio stated.

Reacting to Akpabio’s remarks, the media group issued a statement signed by its Director of Public and Strategic Communication, Joseph Ekong, on Tuesday, describing Akpabio’s comments as “unguarded and illogical.”

The statement read, in part: “As patriots from Akwa Ibom State, we had sworn not to join issues with our son who is Senate President on matters like this.

However, we fervently pray that he does not push us to the point where we will have to bring documents that will tell his story better to the whole world.

“The allegation by the Senate President was an unguarded and illogical response to an honest contribution by Senator Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom South) for the inclusion of Akwa Ibom in a bill seeking to establish new federal medical centers in the country.

“Under the uncommon transformation era of Akpabio as Governor, Eket Senatorial District never saw road infrastructure beyond the ground-breaking stage, despite contributing 40% of revenue to the federation account.

The only access road to the senatorial district, Uyo – Etinan – Eket Road, did not move beyond the groundbreaking stage.

“While we will not refresh Akpabio’s memory with the achievements recorded in Eket during Governor Udom Emmanuel’s tenure, we will concentrate on the Ikot Ekpene district to clear the misinformation peddled by the Senate President.”

The group advised Senator Akpabio to use his office to add value to his people rather than disparage his kinsman at every opportunity.

“It is rather nauseating that at such a national platform where Senator Akpabio could have been a unifying figure to attract development to his home state, he is busily shadow-punching a man who has refused to respond to his vitriolic attacks,” the statement concluded.