APC Suspends Chieftain, Danladi Auyo Over Alleged Sabotage In Jigawa

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Jigawa State has suspended its chieftain, Danladi Auyo, for six months.

The party chairman in Auyo Local Government Area of the state, Sale Muhammad Ganuwa, disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday.

He said the APC chieftain was suspended for allegedly attacking the party’s leadership in the state and at the national level.

Ganuwa said the party took the decision after a series of consultations with all ward leaders and the party’s caucus.

According to him “The party executives agreed with the decision for alleged sabotage on the party activities at state and national levels.”

InfoStride News learned that Danladi Auyo had recently in a radio program attacked Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and the party.

Auyo was a running mate to Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar in 2011 on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN.

Also, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial aspirant in 2015.

He decamped to the All Progressives Congress in 2019.