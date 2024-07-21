APC Sweeps All Positions in Ebonyi Local Council Polls

The Ebonyi Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) announced on Sunday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all available positions in Saturday’s local council elections in the state.

Mr. Jossey Eze, Chairman of the Commission, revealed in Abakaliki that the APC secured all 13 local government chairmanship seats and all 171 ward councillorship positions.

Eze noted that three political parties participated in the polls: APC, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Labour Party (LP).

He confirmed that the commission ratified and adopted the chairmanship results as announced by the respective councils’ Returning Officers, as well as the councillorship results announced at the electoral wards.

The chairman expressed satisfaction with the peaceful nature of the election and commended the security agencies and all stakeholders for their support.

He extended his gratitude to everyone involved in the election process for their support and encouragement.

“The election has been won and lost, but the victory is for everybody who participated in the elections.

“The winners should carry everybody along and everyone should contribute in delivering democratic dividends to people at the grassroots, which the local government areas represent,” Eze advised.